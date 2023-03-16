Kentucky Derby Festival Unveiled - Presented by Four Roses Bourbon

Join us to celebrate the first event of Derby Festival season and get a preview of what this year’s Festival will look like!

Sip one-of-a-kind, signature Bourbon cocktails from around the state you can’t taste anywhere else.

Get a first look at the 2023 Official Derby Festival poster, plus get it signed by the artist. Browse the new merchandise while enjoying appetizers and mingling with friends, and help select the winner of the annual Four Roses Bourbon Rose Julep Cocktail Competition.

General Admission includes:

Hors d’oeuvres and food pairings

Four Roses Bourbon Rose Julep Cocktail Competition. Sample unique craft cocktails, vote on your favorite and help select the 2023 winner!

First look and samples of the Kentucky Derby Festival Official Products

First look and opportunity to purchase the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Merchandise and Product Line

Opportunity to purchase the 2023 Official Poster

Meet and greet with the 2023 Poster Artist to personalize your merchandise

Uniquely framed 2023 Official Poster silent auction

Free parking at the Mellwood Art Center (in the lower surface lot, across from the venue)

VIP Admission include all of the above plus:

One-hour early access to the event, starting at 5 PM

Exclusive Four Roses Bourbon Tasting

Free 2023 Souvenir Festival Glass

Exclusive Photo Opportunities

Special VIP Gift

Menu coming soon!

Cash bar

21+ event. Valid ID required upon entry.

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/