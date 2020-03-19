Down with Derby Fashion Show & Charity Auction

×

A fashion event where the styles and the smiles steal the show! As the leading inclusive fashion show for the Kentucky Derby season Down with Derby features models with Down Syndrome alongside industry professionals proving inclusion is the most stylish look of them all! Tickets starting at $65 including: Complimentary Drink Ticket, Heavy Hor D’OeuvresTickets starting at $85 including: Complimentary Drink Tickets, Access to the Rose Lounge, Heavy Hor D’Oeuvres, Seat provided for the runway show