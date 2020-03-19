Down with Derby Fashion Show & Charity Auction

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Down with Derby Fashion Show & Charity Auction

When: March 19, 2020

Where: Churchill Downs - Starting Gate Suites 4th Fl.

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Dress Code: Business Casual or Derby Inspired Event

For more information Contact: Nicole Volz, nicolev@dsoflou.org, call (502) 495-5088 or visit downwithderby.com

Info

View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows
