Down with Derby Fashion Show & Charity Auction
Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Down Syndrome of Louisville, Danielle Hammond
A fashion event where the styles and the smiles steal the show! As the leading inclusive fashion show for the Kentucky Derby season Down with Derby features models with Down Syndrome alongside industry professionals proving inclusion is the most stylish look of them all! Tickets starting at $65 including: Complimentary Drink Ticket, Heavy Hor D’OeuvresTickets starting at $85 including: Complimentary Drink Tickets, Access to the Rose Lounge, Heavy Hor D’Oeuvres, Seat provided for the runway show
When: March 19, 2020
Where: Churchill Downs - Starting Gate Suites 4th Fl.
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dress Code: Business Casual or Derby Inspired Event
For more information Contact: Nicole Volz, nicolev@dsoflou.org, call (502) 495-5088 or visit downwithderby.com