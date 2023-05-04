Derby Festival - Day At The Downs
Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Derby Festival Day At The Downs
Enjoy a day at the races with the Kentucky Derby Festival! KDF Day at the Downs.
Post time for the first race is 12:40 PM. The afternoon’s third race is named for the Derby Festival. The 2022 KDF Chairman and the Derby Festival Queen and Royal Court will present a 14-inch, engraved silver tray to the winning jockey, trainer and owner.
Highlights include:
- Located on the 4th floor Skye Terrace (all tickets are reserved seating)
- Table of 8 includes access to live in-room mutuel tellers, self-service wagering machines and restrooms
- Offers tired, covered balcony to view the races
- Open bar, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
- Chef’s table buffet
- Access to offsite parking at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center (subject to space availability)
- Official Race Day Program
For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History