× Expand Derby Hat Decorating Workshop Derby Hat Decorating Workshop

Derby Hat Decorating Workshop

Get ready for the Kentucky Derby with a fun and festive hands-on workshop! In this creative class, participants will design and decorate their own Derby-style hats using a variety of materials such as ribbons, flowers, netting, and embellishments.

Participants are welcome to bring their own hat to decorate, or a basic hat will be provided for those who need one. No prior crafting experience is necessary. All decorating supplies will be available, and the class is designed to be relaxed, social, and enjoyable.

Whether you’re preparing for a Derby celebration or simply looking for a creative morning with friends, this workshop offers a wonderful opportunity to express your personal style, try something new, and connect with others in the community.

For more information or to register online visit mccworkforce.kctcs.edu or call (270) 824-8658