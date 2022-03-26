× Expand Judith M Millinery Supply House Derby Hats on the Tracks

FREE event.

Join Judith M Millinery Supply House for their Annual Derby Hat Show on Main Street. We will be featuring hats from about 30 Milliners from all over the US. This will be the biggest variety of hats shown from Milliners across the United States all in one place. This year we will also be showcasing fascinators made by 6 winners (grades 1st-5th) of the Millinery Fashion Award put on by The Kentucky Derby Museums’ Horsing Around with Art event. Each winner made their own fascinator with the Featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, Jenny Pfanenstiel as part of their award. We are very excited to have them in the show.

Bring a chair, friend, and the kids for a fun day of hats and activities. Don’t forget to wear your hats! Show takes place on Main Street in front of Judith M.

All hats are available for purchase at the Judith M Millinery Supply House at 115 E. Main Street La Grange, KY 40031.

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/