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Derby Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop

Derby season in Louisville just hits different—especially when you’re brunching above NuLu. Join us at High Stakes Rooftop, located on the 6th floor of the Tempo by Hilton, for a Derby-themed Jazz Brunch that feels like a true locals’ tradition.

Kick back with skyline views and a laid-back brunch vibe that blends Derby charm with NuLu style. Sip on classic Derby cocktails, enjoy elevated brunch favorites, and settle in for a Sunday that’s all about good music, great drinks, and even better company.

Brunch: 9 AM – 2 PM

Live Jazz: 11 AM – 2 PM

Think mint juleps in hand, jazz in the air, and the city buzzing below. Whether you're meeting friends, showing off your Derby hat, or just soaking up the atmosphere, High Stakes Rooftop is the place to brunch before the big race energy takes over the city.

Live Jazz

Derby-Inspired Cocktails

Rooftop Brunch

NuLu Views

Grab your crew, dress a little Derby, and make brunch plans that feel quintessentially Louisville. Reservations strongly advised.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com