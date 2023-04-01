Kentucky Derby Festival - The Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade

The Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade – a traveling display that takes Festival into the community – returns in 2023 after its debut in 2021.

The Touring Parade will help kick start the Festival celebrations around the city on Saturday, April 1.

It may travel through your neighborhood!

Parade Route Information - discover.kdf.org/touring-parade/

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/