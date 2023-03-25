Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation RoboRumble

The RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament, Produced by JCPS, is a regional competition open to surrounding counties and the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The RCX Robotics Challenge involves teams programming their LEGO NXT/EV-3 robot to solve defined challenges within a specific time.

Robotic Use focuses on creating a robot that either is a transformation of another item or transforms the way you do a task. The teams are judged based on a defined rubric.

Sumo Bot is a double-elimination tournament where two robots try to remove or disable each other while staying on a raised circular ring.

Live Programming involves on-the-spot programming. Teams are given several tasks the day of the competition and have two hours to build and program their robot to successfully complete one or both of the tasks.

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/