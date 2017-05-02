Derby Social at Farmington with Copper & Kings!

Join us for this snazzy pre-Derby event full of fun and flavor! Guests will enjoy an old fashioned pig roast, signature cocktails by Copper and Kings American Brandy, craft beer, live music by the Juggernaut Jug Band a local artisan market and more!

Tickets are $50 and includes food and beverage!

All proceeds benefit Farmington Historic Plantation!

For more information call (502) 452-9920 or visit farmingtonhistoricplantation.org