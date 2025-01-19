Descendants Family-Friendly Silent Disco at TEN20

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Descendants Family-Friendly Silent Disco at TEN20

Join us on January 19th for this one-of-a-kind family-friendly silent disco! We've got one channel dedicated to the music of the smash-hit movie franchise Descendants! We get lots of requests for Descendants music at our family-friendly events, so we figured it's time to make it a theme! We'll have clean dance music and classic hits from all decades, as well. See you at Ten20 on 1/19!

Kids' headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
