Design Slam at West Sixth Brewing

West Sixth Brewing 501 West Sixth Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Join us for a chance to see teams from local architecture firms and the UK College of Design put together compelling designs for a space in Lexington, Kentucky while audience members cheer and vote for their favorite designs. Each team will have one hour to complete their design of a building using physical or digital media to create, render or illustrate their work.

Admission is $10. Each patron who purchases a ticket will receive a pint glass from West 6th with the event logo printed on the glass. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. Proceeds for the event benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity & AIA East KY.

For more information visit lexhabitat.org

