Devils Backbone Brewing Co. Beer Dinner
Devils Backbone Brewing Company is coming to Lexington! To celebrate, join us for an amazing four-course dinner at The Village Idiot paired perfectly with DB craft beers. Sit down and join us as brewmaster Jason Oliver leads you through each course to learn more about our award-winning lager brewery. Space is limited.
Menu
Reception:
Vienna Lager- Mild, Toasted, Caramel 5.2% ABV
Obatzda – Spiced Cheese Spread with Soft Bavarian Pretzel
First Course:
Gold Leaf Lager – Munich Helles Lager – 4.5% ABV
Potato Pancake with Braised Pork and Horseradish Sauce
Second Course:
Black Lager – Schwarzbier – 5.1% ABV
Pichelsteiner – Stew with Beef, Pork, Mutton, and Vegetables
Third Course:
16 Point – Imperial American IPA – 9.1% ABV
Venison Medallions with Huckleberry Chevreuil, Celeriac-Potato Puree, and Glazed Carrots
Fourth Course:
Cran Gose – Tart Cranberry Ale – 4.0% ABV
Shortbread Tart with Raspberry, Vanilla Sauce, and Almond
For more information call (859) 252-0099 or visit lexingtonvillageidiot.com