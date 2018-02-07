Devils Backbone Brewing Co. Beer Dinner

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is coming to Lexington! To celebrate, join us for an amazing four-course dinner at The Village Idiot paired perfectly with DB craft beers. Sit down and join us as brewmaster Jason Oliver leads you through each course to learn more about our award-winning lager brewery. Space is limited.

Menu

Reception:

Vienna Lager- Mild, Toasted, Caramel 5.2% ABV

Obatzda – Spiced Cheese Spread with Soft Bavarian Pretzel

First Course:

Gold Leaf Lager – Munich Helles Lager – 4.5% ABV

Potato Pancake with Braised Pork and Horseradish Sauce

Second Course:

Black Lager – Schwarzbier – 5.1% ABV

Pichelsteiner – Stew with Beef, Pork, Mutton, and Vegetables

Third Course:

16 Point – Imperial American IPA – 9.1% ABV

Venison Medallions with Huckleberry Chevreuil, Celeriac-Potato Puree, and Glazed Carrots

Fourth Course:

Cran Gose – Tart Cranberry Ale – 4.0% ABV

Shortbread Tart with Raspberry, Vanilla Sauce, and Almond

For more information call (859) 252-0099 or visit lexingtonvillageidiot.com