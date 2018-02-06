Devils Backbone Brewing Co. Beer Dinner

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is coming to Louisville! To celebrate, the craft brewery is hosting a four-course dinner at Varanese featuring chef-prepared dishes paired perfectly with DB craft beers.

Brewmaster Jason Oliver will lead you through each delicious course and there will be tons of more fun from Virginia’s largest craft brewery.

Tickets are $49 per person and can be paid for upon arrival.

Space is limited.

Menu

Reception:

Gold Leaf Lager- Crisp, Clean, Bready

First Course:

Vienna Lager- Mild, Toasted, Caramel

Country Fried Devil Egg with Grilled Chicken Sausage, Honey Mustard and Pickles

Second Course:

Cran Gose- Light, Tart, Fruity

Thai-curry Coconut Broth Mussels served with Grilled Baguette

Third Course:

16 Point Imperial IPA

Crispy Fried Pork Cutlet served with Pasta Dumplings tossed with Herb Butter, Grilled Red Cabbage and Caraway. Finished with a Savory Rosemary Veloute.

To Finish:

Black Lager

Black Forest Angel Food Cake topped with Espresso Ganache

For more information call (502) 899-9904 or visit varanese.com