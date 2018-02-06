Devils Backbone Brewing Co. Beer Dinner
Devils Backbone Brewing Company is coming to Louisville! To celebrate, the craft brewery is hosting a four-course dinner at Varanese featuring chef-prepared dishes paired perfectly with DB craft beers.
Brewmaster Jason Oliver will lead you through each delicious course and there will be tons of more fun from Virginia’s largest craft brewery.
Tickets are $49 per person and can be paid for upon arrival.
Space is limited.
Menu
Reception:
Gold Leaf Lager- Crisp, Clean, Bready
First Course:
Vienna Lager- Mild, Toasted, Caramel
Country Fried Devil Egg with Grilled Chicken Sausage, Honey Mustard and Pickles
Second Course:
Cran Gose- Light, Tart, Fruity
Thai-curry Coconut Broth Mussels served with Grilled Baguette
Third Course:
16 Point Imperial IPA
Crispy Fried Pork Cutlet served with Pasta Dumplings tossed with Herb Butter, Grilled Red Cabbage and Caraway. Finished with a Savory Rosemary Veloute.
To Finish:
Black Lager
Black Forest Angel Food Cake topped with Espresso Ganache
For more information call (502) 899-9904 or visit varanese.com