Devils Backbone Crafts & Drafts

Devils Backbone is on its way to Lexington and what better way to learn than joining us for a tasting! Be some of the first folks to sip on our award-winning beers with a some arts & craft. Celebrations start at 6:30pm at Goodfellas Pizzeria.

For more information visit dbbrewingcompany.com/devils-backbone-kentucky-launch/