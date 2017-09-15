Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, owned by Glenn & Martina Devine, offers fall family fun that includes hayrides to the pumpkin patch, bonfires, petting area, hay maze, giant slide, tube swings, trike track, corn hopper, zip lines, and more.  Admission includes a pumpkin for everyone and all activities except zip lines. The Devine family will open to the public on September 15th and run through October 29th when it will become the "Field of Horror" for Halloween.

For more information visit devinescornmaze.com

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
