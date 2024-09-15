Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, owned by Glenn & Martina Devine, offers fall family fun that includes hayrides to the pumpkin patch, bonfires, petting area, hay maze, giant slide, tube swings, trike track, corn hopper, zip lines, and more. Admission includes a pumpkin for everyone and all activities except zip lines.
