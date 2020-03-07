Devoted Women's Conference

Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church 495 Duckers Road, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Devoted Women's Conference

Devoted is a Christian Women's Conference held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church every March. We invite you to join us for Devoted 2020: The Power of One on Saturday, March 7 from 9am to 3pm. Tickets are $25 each and include all your food for the day. We can't wait to see you!

For more information call (859) 873-1967 or visit devotedconference.org

Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church 495 Duckers Road, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Religion & Spirituality
