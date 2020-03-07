× Expand Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Speakers for the Devoted Conference in 2020 will be: Deeanna Wall, Naomi Ruth Bronson, Tecia Janes, Rachael Adams, and Kelly Lester.

Devoted Women's Conference

Devoted is a Christian Women's Conference held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church every March. We invite you to join us for Devoted 2020: The Power of One on Saturday, March 7 from 9am to 3pm. Tickets are $25 each and include all your food for the day. We can't wait to see you!

For more information call (859) 873-1967 or visit devotedconference.org