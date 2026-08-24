× Expand Día de los Muertos at Tradewater Día de los Muertos at Tradewater

Día de los Muertos at Tradewater

🍺 Marigolds, mole, and a beer as dark as the night sky.

We’re celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Tradewater Brewing on Friday, October 30th, from 4pm to 10pm.

Picture this: a rich, roasty Negro Mexican-style beer poured deep and dark, the kind of pint that pairs perfectly with an evening of remembrance and celebration.

🌮 Mister Taco will be on-site serving up all their favorites

🍺 A special Negro Mexican-style release, brewed for the occasion

🌾 A Día de los Muertos-themed sour may also be making its debut, so keep your eyes peeled

💀 Dress up! We’re encouraging Día de los Muertos-inspired outfits, with a prize for the best one

The taproom will be glowing with the spirit of the holiday, and we’d love for you and your crew to be part of it.

🐾 Dogs and kids welcome, as always

🎶 Good company, good beer, good vibes

This one’s about honoring the past while enjoying the present, one pint at a time.

Mark your calendar and bring someone you love (living or otherwise).

For more information call (270) 807-0493.