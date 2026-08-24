Día de los Muertos at Tradewater
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Día de los Muertos at Tradewater
Día de los Muertos at Tradewater
Día de los Muertos at Tradewater
🍺 Marigolds, mole, and a beer as dark as the night sky.
We’re celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Tradewater Brewing on Friday, October 30th, from 4pm to 10pm.
Picture this: a rich, roasty Negro Mexican-style beer poured deep and dark, the kind of pint that pairs perfectly with an evening of remembrance and celebration.
🌮 Mister Taco will be on-site serving up all their favorites
🍺 A special Negro Mexican-style release, brewed for the occasion
🌾 A Día de los Muertos-themed sour may also be making its debut, so keep your eyes peeled
💀 Dress up! We’re encouraging Día de los Muertos-inspired outfits, with a prize for the best one
The taproom will be glowing with the spirit of the holiday, and we’d love for you and your crew to be part of it.
🐾 Dogs and kids welcome, as always
🎶 Good company, good beer, good vibes
This one’s about honoring the past while enjoying the present, one pint at a time.
Mark your calendar and bring someone you love (living or otherwise).
For more information call (270) 807-0493.