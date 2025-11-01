× Expand Louisville Zoo Día De Los Muertos at the Zoo 2025

November 1 & 2

FREE with Zoo admission or Louisville Zoo membership

New this year: the Louisville Zoo is creating a special ofrenda for Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) to honor beloved pets and Zoo animals that have passed away–animals who brought joy to our guests, inspired our mission, and touched the hearts of staff.

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a traditional celebration in Mexico and many other cultures to honor and remember loved ones who have passed. It is a vibrant and heartfelt tradition and a joyful celebration of the life, memory, and connections we had with those who have passed. As part of the celebration, families create ofrendas, or altars, decorated with photos and other meaningful items to remember those who have passed. Marigolds and monarch butterflies are also common themes as the holiday coincides with the monarch butterflies return to Mexico to overwinter in the oyamel fir forest in the mountains of Michoacan and the State of Mexico.

This year marks the Louisville Zoo’s first time participating in this tradition. As part of our celebration, we are creating a special ofrenda to honor beloved animals who have passed. Zoo staff will be celebrating Zoo animals who brought joy to our guests, inspired our mission, and touched the hearts of staff.

We invite our guests to join us in this meaningful celebration by contributing a remembrance for their lost pets to the ofrenda.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org