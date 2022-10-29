× Expand Henderson KY. Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos - Henderson

A Henderson version of a Hispanic family-oriented festival that honors the ties between generations. This festival, provided by the City of Henderson, Henderson County, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Henderson Partnership - in addition to our supporting sponsors - will include live music, a large ofrenda in the gazebo, food trucks, a beer garden, sugar-skull decorating, face painting, a mini-parade and many other family activities.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit hendersonky.org