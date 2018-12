Dial M for mystery, Dial M for mayhem...DIAL M FOR MURDER!

Tony Wendice married his wife, Margot, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He arranges the perfect murder. But, is there such a thing as a "perfect murder?" Find out in this classic suspense thriller, which was the basis for the Hitchcock film of the same name.

For more information call (270) 781-6233 or visit ptkbg.org