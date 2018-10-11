Join the UofL Student-Parent Association, partnering with the Women's Center, for an inspiring seminar given by Ms. Sherrill Mosee, titled: “From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey.”

Ms. Mosee is a successful entrepreneur, student-parent advocate, and author. She is the daughter of a teenage mother, that had to give up a college career. She graduated from Penn State with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering, giving birth to her daughter just days after. In 1998, she created Family Care Solutions, a non-profit group that helps low-income single women pay for childcare so they can attend school. She is also the author of, "Professor, May I Bring My Baby to Class?: A Student Mother's Guide to College." She is now the creator of MinkeBlue, designing "carry-all" bags, providing working women with high quality, professional bags that cater towards the needs of busy, working and family women. Ms. Mosee plans to give away a bag to one lucky guest.

Held in the Horn Auditorium, in the College of Business. Afterwards a light reception will be held with food and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is required.

For more information call 502-852-8976 or email womenctr@louisville.edu