From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey

to Google Calendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Join the UofL Student-Parent Association, partnering with the Women's Center, for an inspiring seminar given by Ms. Sherrill Mosee, titled: “From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey.”

Ms. Mosee is a successful entrepreneur, student-parent advocate, and author. She is the daughter of a teenage mother, that had to give up a college career. She graduated from Penn State with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering, giving birth to her daughter just days after. In 1998, she created Family Care Solutions, a non-profit group that helps low-income single women pay for childcare so they can attend school. She is also the author of, "Professor, May I Bring My Baby to Class?: A Student Mother's Guide to College." She is now the creator of MinkeBlue, designing "carry-all" bags, providing working women with high quality, professional bags that cater towards the needs of busy, working and family women. Ms. Mosee plans to give away a bag to one lucky guest.

Held in the Horn Auditorium, in the College of Business. Afterwards a light reception will be held with food and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is required.

Follow on Facebook: From Diapers and Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey

For more information call 502-852-8976 or email  womenctr@louisville.edu

Info
University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Kids & Family, Parents, Talks & Readings
502-852-8976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - From Diapers & Degrees to Handbags: My Entrepreneurial Journey - 2018-10-11 19:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Submit Yours