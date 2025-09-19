Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical
to
Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
designed by Wayne Shields-Hogue with Playhouse in the Park
Jeff Kinney's popular character takes center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg's plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical
Show dates: Sept 19-21 and Sept. 26-28. Fridays at 7 pm. Saturdays at 2 pm and 7 pm. Sundays at 2:30 pm.
For more information, please call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org