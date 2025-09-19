Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Show dates: Sept 19-21 and Sept. 26-28. Fridays at 7 pm. Saturdays at 2 pm and 7 pm. Sundays at 2:30 pm.

For more information, please call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
