Little Colonel Playhouse A Dickens Christmas Carol, A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts

A Dickens Christmas Carol, A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts

December 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m.

December 4 and 11 at 2 p.m.

A play by Mark Landon Smith, directed by Martha Frazier.

From the bonny shores of England comes the Styckes-Upon-Thump Repertory Theatre Company, a stuffy old traveling troupe embarking on their fifteenth annual farewell tour of the Dickens’ tale. Mayhem ensues as this professional company scrambles to keep the show going and everything that could possibly go wrong does, to hilarious, ridiculous results! Suitable for everyone. Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

For more information call (502) 241-9906.