Dickens at Oxmoor Farm
to
Oxmoor Farm 720 Oxmoor Ave, Kentucky 40222
×
Oxmoor Farm
Oxmoor Farm
Oxmoor Farm is excited to announce their new seasonal tradition — Holiday Teas — in the library inside the historic Oxmoor House! Dickens at Oxmoor — Carolers in period dress will serenade guests and a condensed version of A Christmas Carol will be performed.
For more information call (502) 426-2126 or visit https://oxmoorfarm.org/event/holiday-tea-at-oxmoor-farm/
Info
Oxmoor Farm 720 Oxmoor Ave, Kentucky 40222
Food & Drink, Kids & Family