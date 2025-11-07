Dickens at Oxmoor Farm

× Expand Oxmoor Farm Oxmoor Farm

Oxmoor Farm is excited to announce their new seasonal tradition — Holiday Teas — in the library inside the historic Oxmoor House! Dickens at Oxmoor — Carolers in period dress will serenade guests and a condensed version of A Christmas Carol will be performed.

For more information call (502) 426-2126 or visit https://oxmoorfarm.org/event/holiday-tea-at-oxmoor-farm/