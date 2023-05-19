"Digging Deep" Show Opening at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

"Digging Deep," a solo exhibition of the work of LaVon Williams, Jr., will open on May 19th as part of the LexArts HOP. The opening will run from 5-8 pm and refreshments will be available to those who attend. This event is free and requires no registration.

