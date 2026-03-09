× Expand Jonathan Mattingly Bardstown Bourbon Company hosts dinner at Bourbons Bistro

Dinner with the Bardstown Bourbon Company

Join us and the Bardstown Bourbon Company in our private Rick Room on Wednesday, March 25 at 6:15pm for a gourmet three-course meal from our own Chef McFarland.

The evening begins with a welcome cocktail. Then the Brand Ambassador will pour a trio of bourbons so you can enjoy a specially curated flight selected to pair with each course of your meal.

Welcome Cocktail: Gold Rush

Green River Wheated Bourbon, honey, lemon

Neat Pours:

Green River Bourbon

Green River Rye Whiskey

Green River Wheated Fullproof

Located in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon country, Bardstown Bourbon Company represents a new era of whiskey innovation. Their state-of-the-art facility honors time-tested traditions while embracing cutting-edge techniques that push the boundaries of what bourbon can be.

The host will be on site to discuss the distilling process and details of each chosen bourbon. (Including the story behind their glass rick houses!)

$65 per person. Seating is limited. 21+

Please note that the Rick Room is on the second floor and is only accessible by climbing a flight of stairs.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events/2026/3/25/bardstown-bourbon-dinner