The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

See dates and times below. 

America’s largest interactive comedy murder dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 8, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EST

Feb 14, 2025, 7:00pm to 9:30pm Timezone: EST

Feb 15, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:30pm Timezone: EST

Feb 16, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EST

For more information call 866-496-0535.

Comedy, Food & Drink
866-496-0535
