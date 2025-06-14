× Expand Louisville Silent Disco America's largest interactive comedy mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY!

The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY

America’s largest interactive comedy murder dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

This event happens on the following Dates:

May 17, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Jun 14, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Jun 28, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/99545/t/tickets