The Dinner Detective Interactive Mystery Show

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Dinner Detective Interactive Mystery Show

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing in Louisville, Kentucky! Solve a hilarious crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us at the Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

For more information call (866) 496-0535 or visit thedinnerdetective.com/louisville/

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
866-496-0535
