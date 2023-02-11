× Expand The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

America’s LARGEST interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing in Lexington, KY!

At The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal lurks somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Each admission includes our fantastic full dinner, murder mystery entertainment, wait staff gratuity, prize package for Top Sleuth, and much more! Cash bar and ATM available throughout the event.

- - - - -

Sat 11 Feb 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Tue 14 Feb 2023 07:00P - 10:00P

Sat 25 Feb 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 18 Mar 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 15 Apr 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 29 Apr 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 13 May 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 27 May 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 17 Jun 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 15 Jul 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 19 Aug 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 26 Aug 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sun 27 Aug 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 16 Sep 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 30 Sep 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 14 Oct 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 28 Oct 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 11 Nov 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 25 Nov 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sun 26 Nov 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 02 Dec 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 09 Dec 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 16 Dec 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sat 23 Dec 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

Sun 31 Dec 2023 06:00P - 09:00P

For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit http://866-496-0535