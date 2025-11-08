The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY

× Expand The Dinner Detective True Crime Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY Experience the Ultimate Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner in Louisville, KY

Looking for a night of laughter, suspense, and great food? The Dinner Detective brings an award-winning murder mystery dinner show to Louisville. Unlike traditional mystery shows, our actors blend into the audience—so anyone could be part of the mystery, even you.

Enjoy an evening filled with unexpected twists, interactive comedy, and a thrilling mystery to solve—all while savoring a full-plated dinner. With no costumes or stage, the mystery unfolds around you, keeping you engaged from start to finish. Surprises and audience participation make every show unique and unforgettable.

Planning a blog for expert advice and creative ideas.

Solve the case while enjoying a night of comedy and mystery. Get your tickets now!

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 6, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EDT

Sep 20, 2025, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EDT

For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit thedinnerdetective.com