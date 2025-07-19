× Expand The Dinner Detective True Crime Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY The Dinner Detective True Crime Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY

Experience the Ultimate Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner in Louisville, KY

Looking for a night of laughter, suspense, and great food? The Dinner Detective brings an award-winning murder mystery dinner show to Louisville, KY. Unlike traditional mystery shows, our actors blend into the audience—so anyone could be part of the mystery, even you.

Enjoy an evening filled with unexpected twists, interactive comedy, and a thrilling mystery to solve—all while savoring a full-plated dinner. With no costumes or stage, the mystery unfolds around you, keeping you engaged from start to finish. Surprises and audience participation make every show unique and unforgettable.

Planning a private event? We create custom murder mystery experiences for corporate gatherings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. Host your event at our venue, or let us bring the mystery to you. Looking for tips on planning the perfect private murder mystery event?

Check out our event planning blog for expert advice and creative ideas.

Solve the case while enjoying a night of comedy and mystery. Get your tickets now!

For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit eventvesta.com/events/103666/t/tickets