Dinner on the River with Henderson Brewing Company

The Downtown Henderson Partnership is excited to announce our signature summer social event, Dinner on the River with Henderson Brewing Co., Henderson's local brewery!

Guests will bring their own meals or can purchase dinner from our downtown restaurants. You can make those arrangements by calling each individual participating restaurant directly.

*This is a 21 and over event, there will be a cash bar available*

The event will be held next Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 6-10 pm in Audubon Mill Park. Live music will be provided by The Juice Box Heroes.

Ticket Options:

Picnic table that seats 6 (white linen provided) $100

Table of 8 (white linen provided) $150

VIP Table of 8 (decorated) $250

Individual tickets $25

For more information call (270) 827-0016 or visit