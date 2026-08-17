Dinner Theatre: CLUE

× Expand Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 9 CLUE

Step into an evening of mystery, laughter, and intrigue. Based on the beloved board game and hit film, this fast-paced comedy whodunit follows a colorful cast of characters as they race to uncover the truth behind a series of outrageous murders. With clever twists, quick wit, and nonstop laughs, Clue keeps audiences guessing until the final reveal.

This special dinner theatre experience begins with a delicious meal served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery, setting the stage for a night of entertainment, suspense, and fun. Support provided by the Gladys Martin Community Arts Endowment & the Miner Family Arts Endowment.

Dinner & show: $32 / Show only: Adults: $15/Youth: $10 / Group rates available

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com