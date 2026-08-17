Dinner Theatre: CLUE

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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Step into an evening of mystery, laughter, and intrigue. Based on the beloved board game and hit film, this fast-paced comedy whodunit follows a colorful cast of characters as they race to uncover the truth behind a series of outrageous murders. With clever twists, quick wit, and nonstop laughs, Clue keeps audiences guessing until the final reveal.

This special dinner theatre experience begins with a delicious meal served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery, setting the stage for a night of entertainment, suspense, and fun. Support provided by the Gladys Martin Community Arts Endowment & the Miner Family Arts Endowment.

Dinner & show: $32 / Show only: Adults: $15/Youth: $10 / Group rates available

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
270-821-2787