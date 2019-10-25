Dinning with the Dead

× Expand Morehead Theatre Guild Morehead Theatre Guild presents: Dining with the Dead

Written & Directed by JD Reeder

Kick off your Halloween celebration by visiting with some of Rowan County's most interesting personalities from the 1880's and 1890's. Bring a blanket in case of cool weather and gather at the Old Town Cemetery at sunset (Ashland Avenue) to hear stories from Morehead's colorful past, who will "rise from their graves" to relate tales of murder, mayhem, lost loves, and life's other triumphs and tragedies. The event continues with dinner at the Rowan County Arts Center, with another special, spooky surprise to follow. This reincarnation of an audience favorite will also be our 100th show!

Dates: October 18, 19, 25 & 26 7 p.m. nightly.

For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit moreheadtheatre.org