Dino Don visits Louisville Zoo

The man behind Dinopalooza, Dino Don is coming to Louisville for two special presentations on the MetaZoo stage on Saturday, August 2 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Dino Don” Lessem has written 40 kids books including encyclopedias for National Geographic, Random House and Scholastic. He was the science advisor to Steven Spielberg on the original Jurassic Park film and to Universal and Disney theme parks. Don is often been seen on The Today Show, National Public Radio and other programs. He unearthed and assembed the biggest dinosaurs in the world: the 110-foot-long plant-eater, Argentinosaurus, and the 45-foot-long meat-eater, Giganotosaurus. The dinosaur Lessemsaurus is actually named after him.

