Dino & Dragon Stroll

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a new touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Lexington for the first time. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons. This must-see event features the LARGEST creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are MASSIVE, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the NEWEST dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.

Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Central Bank Center, December 18-19, into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout! Creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!

Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll at their own pace, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned and legendary fire breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

This one-of-a-kind event will provide the best opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!

With every stop on their North American tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll teams up with a local food bank/pantry as part of their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative to help those struggling within each local community. Guests are encouraged to bring items to the event to donate. There will be collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll. In partnership with, God Pantry Food Bank all collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Lexington area facing hunger and food insecurities.

For more information and to purchase Dino & Dragon Stroll tickets, please visit

DinoAndDragonStroll.com