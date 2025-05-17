× Expand Louisville Zoo Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo

Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo

This spring, travel back 65 to 200 million years in time to meet iconic prehistoric animals! Encounter 23 roaring, breathing giants from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Enjoy the world’s tallest, life-sized robotic dinosaurs — ranging from 5-foot-long baby triceratops to a 40-foot-long tyrannosaurus rex.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/dinopalooza/2/12/25