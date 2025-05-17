Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
This spring, travel back 65 to 200 million years in time to meet iconic prehistoric animals! Encounter 23 roaring, breathing giants from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Enjoy the world’s tallest, life-sized robotic dinosaurs — ranging from 5-foot-long baby triceratops to a 40-foot-long tyrannosaurus rex.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/dinopalooza/2/12/25