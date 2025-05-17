Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo

This spring, travel back 65 to 200 million years in time to meet iconic prehistoric animals! Encounter 23 roaring, breathing giants from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Enjoy the world’s tallest, life-sized robotic dinosaurs — ranging from 5-foot-long baby triceratops to a 40-foot-long tyrannosaurus rex.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/dinopalooza/2/12/25

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-05-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-05-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dinopalooza at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-05-17 00:00:00 ical