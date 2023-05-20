Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run at Wendell Moore Park

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run

$70 (April 21 - Race Day)

Time to get Down & Dirty in the 5K course at Wendell Moore Park. Includes over 20 obstacles to challenge you as you traverse over walls, through mud, and tire pulls to the finish line. 3 waves beginning at 9:00 a.m. and running every 15 minutes. Special Family Wave (open to youth ages 7-15). Join your friends, family and other mudders at the After Party Corral to show off your dirt from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Food vendors and music. All participants receive a finish medal, race shirt and a $5.00 voucher for After Party Corral. Showers/hoses will be available to clean up after race.

Day of registration and packet pick-up begin at 7:30 a.m. on race day.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/