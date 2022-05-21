Down and Dirty Obstacle Mud Run
Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Parks & Rec
Time to get Down & Dirty in the 5K course at Wendell Moore Park. Includes 20 obstacles to challenge you. We’ll have a special wave for families, with kids age 7+. Join your friends, family and other mudders at the after party to show off your dirt. We’ll have food vendors and music – the stories of glory are on you!
$40 per person.
For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/