Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove

to

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove

We've got a little country and a little rock and roll comin' at ya on Saturday, June 21st with Them Dirty Roses and The Damn Shames at The Grove in Glasgow!

Groove along to two killer bands in a one-of-a-kind forest oasis setting!

Gates @ 6pm Central / Showtime 7pm / ALL ages / Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission / Food Vendors will be on site!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
270-629-4263
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove - 2025-06-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove - 2025-06-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove - 2025-06-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove - 2025-06-21 19:00:00 ical