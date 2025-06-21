× Expand The Grove Them Dirty Roses 1080x1080 - 1 American traditional tattoo design of a roaring bear overlaid with a red rose. Reads Them Dirty Roses with The Damn Shames June 21st 7pm All ages The Grove 702 Happy Valley Rd Glasgow Ky Tickets available at thegroveglasgow.com

Them Dirty Roses with The Dam Shames at The Grove

We've got a little country and a little rock and roll comin' at ya on Saturday, June 21st with Them Dirty Roses and The Damn Shames at The Grove in Glasgow!

Groove along to two killer bands in a one-of-a-kind forest oasis setting!

Gates @ 6pm Central / Showtime 7pm / ALL ages / Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission / Food Vendors will be on site!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com