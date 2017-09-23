Disability Rights: Where are we now?

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Disability Rights: Where are we now?

The more than 50 million Americans who have disabilities deserve full access to American opportunity: education, health care, employment, economic power, and political participation. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 established the basic civil rights of people with disabilities, but much remains to be done. What policy changes and practical steps come next? What can we learn from past mistakes? Are the voices of people with disabilities being adequately included in these conversations? Come join in the discussion with our expert panel. Best for adults and older children.

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206
