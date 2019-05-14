× Expand Nature Reliance School Craig Caudill, Nature Reliance School

Disaster Preparedness Workshop

May 14, 2019, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Craig Caudill, Nature Reliance School

This disaster preparedness workshop will assist you and your family in being prepared for man-made or natural disaster. We will be going over the essentials of mindset, skills, tactics and gear for newcomers and those who are experienced. There will be a presentation and plenty of time for questions and answers.

This class is being taught by Craig Caudill of Nature Reliance School. Craig is the author of Extreme Wilderness Survival and Ultimate Wilderness Gear. He has been contracted to teach survival, man tracking, and other related topics to the Department of Defense, three branches of federal law-enforcement, and hundreds of civilians.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net