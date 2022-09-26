VIRTUAL - Disaster Proofing Your Research

× Expand Kentucky Genealogical Society www.kygs.org Disaster Proofing Your Research

Family historians spend years, sometimes decades, gathering and compiling records, photographs, and family heirlooms to preserve the past and guide the future. Let’s talk about ways to ensure that all this hard work isn’t lost in any number of potential disasters.

Speaker: Sara Cochran

Sara is a full-time professional genealogist with over twenty-five years of experience. Her research has taken her into nearly every State in the USA as well as Ireland, Italy, Austria, and Britain. She holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science, and is an alumnus of the ProGen Study Group. She especially enjoys breaking down brick walls for her clients, discovering the stories of black sheep ancestors, and helping individuals preserve their photographic legacy.

Free to the Public.

Registration required:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7132036471079833871