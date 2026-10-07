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Join us at the Covington Branch of Kenton County Public Library for Discover @ The COV: All Jazzed Up, an after-hours experience celebrating the sounds, spirits, and storied past of our city.

Step back in time for a vibrant evening where history meets rhythm! Headlining the evening is the critically acclaimed Daniel Bennett Group, delivering their signature fusion of modern jazz and folk music. While the music fills the room, sip on handcrafted, Prohibition-inspired mocktails designed to give you all the vintage flair without the bootleg bite.

Between sets, immerse yourself in our exclusive exhibition showcasing Prohibition-Era Covington. Whether you're a jazz enthusiast, a local history buff, or just looking for a unique night out in The COV, this event has something for everyone. Doors open at 6:30 PM, music begins at 7:00 PM.

Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information call 859-962-4019 or visit kentonlibrary.org/events