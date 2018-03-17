Discovering Archaeology and the Underground Railroad

This fun, hands-on program is open to children ages 6-12, cost is $5 per child or $15 for all 3 sessions. Participants will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 20, Sat., Feb. 17 and Sat., March 17. Program will take place in the Rob Morris Educational Bundling located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange on the History Center campus.

Participants in Discovering Archaeology and the Underground Railroad will learn about the Oldham County History Center’s archeological excavations at the Gatewood Plantation in nearby Trimble County. Through activities and crafts, students will explore the field of archaeology and how it relates to the Underground Railroad. They will learn how archaeology can help interpret the past, present and future history of Oldham County. Participants for the sessions will be able to tour exhibits in the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum that explore slavery in Oldham County and show archaeological finds from the many public digs that have been held at the Gatewood Plantation. They will be introduced to Henry Bibb, a slave with ties to Oldham County who became a successful Freedom Seeker and relocated to Canada. Bibb lived at the Gatewood Plantation before escaping slavery.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org