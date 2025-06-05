× Expand A Discussion on the Constitution and Executive Authority A Discussion on the Constitution and Executive Authority

A Discussion on the Constitution and Executive Authority

Join Principles First for an evening of good food, great company, and engaging discussion. This dinner will take place at Boone County Distilling Co. Thursday, June 5th from 6pm-8:30pm EST. Doors open at 6pm.

We look forward to hearing from former Kentucky Secretary of State, Trey Grayson, and former U.S. Senate candidate and the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18, Amy McGrath, about the importance of upholding the Constitution and tamping down on Executive overreach. This will be a conversation moderated by Jim Swift of the Bulwark.

Date and Time: On Thu, 05 Jun 2025 at 18:00 - Thu, 05 Jun 2025 at 20:30

Venue details: Boone County Distilling Co., 10601 Toebben Drive, Independence, Kentucky, 41051, United States

Category: Lifestyle | Politics

Price:

General Admission: USD 30.00

For more information call 5132389252 or visit go.evvnt.com/3083238-0?pid=11713