Disney Adult Silent Disco at Turn J-Town

Are you a loud and proud Disney Adult?! Then this silent disco's for you! Join us at 3rd Turn J-Town on January 31st as we celebrate all the best songs and singalongs from every era of Disney classics! Belt your heart out to all your favorite bops and enjoy some decades, pop, and hip-hop, too. Throw on your Mickey ears and catch a magic carpet ride to the party where dreams come true!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.