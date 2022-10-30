Disney in Concert: Music and Film
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Experience the magical enchantment of Disney classics performed by the Louisville Orchestra. Dreams really do come true as a cast of Broadway’s brightest singing stars brings the characters of your favorite animated film scores to life. Be dazzled as original Disney film selections are presented with your orchestra and four Broadway singers performing live.
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org